Breaking News
SNOW EMERGENCIES: Complete list of area snow emergencies

Crash closes part of Route 7 in Latham

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash has closed part of Route 7 in Latham.

The crash took place late Tuesday night on Route 7 at the intersection of Old Niskayuna Road.

Motorists should seek alternate routes while emergency crews are on scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play