Crash closes part of Route 7 in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash has closed part of Route 7 in Latham.
The crash took place late Tuesday night on Route 7 at the intersection of Old Niskayuna Road.
Motorists should seek alternate routes while emergency crews are on scene.
Area of 1004 Troy Schenectady Road. @WTEN Route 7 closed both directions. pic.twitter.com/CuUrwiAdYX— Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) December 4, 2019
