Crash closes Northway, sends Trooper to hospital

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Trooper was taken to Albany Medical Center Monday after a crash on the Northway that police allege was caused by a truck driver on drugs.

The trooper was doing a traffic stop just south of the Twin Bridges when his cruiser was rammed from behind by a large truck that failed to move over.

The trooper was in his patrol car at the time and was taken to Albany Med, treated and released.

NYSP said the New York City driver of the truck was not hurt but was charged with drug impairment and reckless endangerment.

LATEST STORIES