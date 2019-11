NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several lanes of the Thruway were closed Wednesday evening after a crash in the town of New Baltimore.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Exit 21 and Exit 21B. According to New York State Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed, but the right lane has since reopened. Drivers should continue to seek alternate routes.