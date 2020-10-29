Coxsackie Police trying to locate owner of wedding dress found along roadway

COXSACKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coxsackie Police Department is hoping to locate the owner of a wedding dress discovered along an area roadway.

It’s a mystery wrapped in satin and tulle — a wedding gown tucked inside a David’s Bridal garment bag was discovered Wednesday along Route 385 by a Coxsackie police officer.

So who is the owner? And what’s the story behind the dress? Without any name on the gown or one on the bag, the police are short on leads.

In an effort to locate its rightful owner, village clerk Nikki Bereznak posted a message on the village’s Facebook page.

Many people commenting and speculating on how the gown may have found its way near the road. Some comparing it to the runaway bride in the movie “Smokey and the Bandit.”

Another person commented, “I have a feeling it’s not an accident.”

“You certainly don’t find a wedding dress along the side of the road that often.”

Village of Coxsackie Mayor Mark Evans says he hopes the post makes its way to the right person.

“Hopefully, somebody will come forward. I would imagine somebody would at some point realize that they are missing a wedding dress and start looking for it, and hopefully, they will jump on Facebook and see it.”

It’s unknown if the dress was ever worn. It’s a strapless Vera Wang gown, size 6 with buttons down the back.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker reached out to David’s Bridal, and they said without any kind of identification, they could not link the dress to a customer by simply using the tag alone.

If you know who the dress may belong to, you are asked to contact the Village of Coxsackie Clerk’s Office at (518) 731-2718 or the Coxsackie Police Department at (518) 731-8121 or the village’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/villageofcoxsackie

