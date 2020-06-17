1  of  2
Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Trump considering ‘dramatic’ stimulus plan, not worried about second wave of coronavirus School Budget Vote results

COVID-19 testing to be held at TU Center for Phase Three workers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, workers who return to work during Phase Three of reopening are eligible for COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Times Union Center.

Testing is by appointment only. Call (518) 465-4771 to schedule a time for a test.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak