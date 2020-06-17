COVID-19 testing to be held at TU Center for Phase Three workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, workers who return to work during Phase Three of reopening are eligible for COVID-19 testing.

The testing will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Times Union Center.

Testing is by appointment only. Call (518) 465-4771 to schedule a time for a test.

