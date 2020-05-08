Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger, call 911 with any information

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

COVID-19 testing begins at HVCC lot

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The COVID-19 testing site in Rensselaer County opened Friday morning at the Hudson Valley Community College Parking lot.   

The location is up and running by health experts from the IMA Group. As of Thursday, there were 385 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. 

Rensselaer County also took a delivery of 500 test kits from New York State Thursday afternoon. 

For appointments at the Hudson Valley site, call 1-800-245-4245. 

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak