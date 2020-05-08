COVID-19 testing begins at HVCC lot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The COVID-19 testing site in Rensselaer County opened Friday morning at the Hudson Valley Community College Parking lot.

The location is up and running by health experts from the IMA Group. As of Thursday, there were 385 confirmed cases in the county since testing began.

Rensselaer County also took a delivery of 500 test kits from New York State Thursday afternoon.

For appointments at the Hudson Valley site, call 1-800-245-4245.

