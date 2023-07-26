ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police are investigating how a young woman’s dead body went unreported for months, given that police say she did not live alone.

Justin Grygas described his cousin Skylar Pettit in glowing terms: “Absolute and total sweetheart that’s the first word that comes to mind for me, I can’t think of another word sweet sweet young lady”

According to Grygas, he hasn’t seen the 24 year old — who he says had diabetes and down syndrome — because her mother was estranged with him and the rest of their family.

“She’s always had things to to, do places to go, jobs to have. She’s remained very active, she’s a very happy little girl to be honest.”

Rotterdam police say on July 24th they received a call asking them to check on Skylar at her Greenpoint Avenue address. It was inside the home where police say they discovered her body.

The Schenectady County medical examiner’s report determined that Skyler died of natural causes. However, Rotterdam police tell NEWS10 that no one contacted authorities for three to four months after Skylar is believed to have died.

“As a parent myself I couldn’t imagine walking into a room and finding my child unresponsive or sick or in worst case scenario deceased and not doing anything about it” Grygas told us.

The police say that Skylar did not live alone. Grygas says she lived with her mother. He says he wants to find out why Skylar’s death wasn’t reported

“Why, why, how, what, why, how? All of them. Every question that’s out there. I haven’t gotten any answers yet” said Grygas.

We went to that house to get some answers, no one answered the door.

Grygas meanwhile is hopeful the investigation will eventually shed light on the unknown circumstances around Skylar’s passing.

“I’d love to see them get to the bottom of it. I’d love to know the whys and the what’s in the house. Until that time I gotta just try to be patient. That’s part of the reason why we’re here talking today” he said.

Rotterdam police also say they removed several dogs from the home where Skylar’s body was found. They say investigation into unreported death continues.