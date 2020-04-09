Courts take up ‘virtual court’ model to help stop spread of coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Courts statewide have adopted the “virtual court” model. Albany County started to implement the idea back in March.

As of right now, essential and emergency court matters will take place via telephone or video platforms like Skype.

Although the courts are prepared virtually, there still may be some challenges.

“The challenge in the coming weeks is how do we engage in more formal hearings that require the introduction of evidence? Paper evidence and physical evidence… Physical evidence is going to be tough. If we are required to engage in that process, I do envision having a prosecutor in court practicing social distancing,” said David Soares, Albany County District Attorney.

