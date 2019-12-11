Court hearing held for deadly limo crash case

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pre-trial conference was held at Schoharie County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

During the hearing, Judge George Bartlett stepped out of the room with the district attorney and defense team to discuss matters in private.

When all parties stepped back into the room, the judge stated that they had to discuss “various issues with discoveries of documents.”

Prior to the pre-trial conference, Defense Attorney Lee Kindlon asked the judge to postpone the court date until he received the grand jury transcripts and other evidence.

The judge denied that request and ordered District Attorney Susan Mallery to give the defense team the documents. Mallery’s office claims it was done on Friday.

Nauman Hussain is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the crash that killed 20 people.

Although very little details were shared during Wednesday’s hearing, a new court date is set for January.