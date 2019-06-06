Court documents detail Sheffield murder-suicide investigation findings

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Court documents detail what happened the morning a quadruple murder-suicide took place in Sheffield.

Authorities are investigating the March deaths of Luke Karpinski, his wife, Justine Wilbur, and their three children as a murder-suicide.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to District Attorney Andrea Harrington who said the newest report definitively shows Karpinski killed Wilbur before setting their home on fire. The couple’s three children and two dogs were found dead in the home by first responders.

The full details of the affidavit are below. WARNING: Some may find the details disturbing.

