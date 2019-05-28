Court documents: ‘Catastrophic brake failure’ caused Scoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Court documents in the Schoharie limousine crash reveal the prosecution’s own analysis of what caused the crash that killed 20 people.

According to court documents, attorneys for Limo Operator Nauman Hussain say the prosecutors provided the defense with an 83-page expert forensic analysis report.

It states the sole cause of the crash was “catastrophic brake failure.”

The defense revealed the information as part of its argument against the prosecution’s request for a saliva sample from Hussain.

The documents say prosecutors want to prove Hussain physically removed a DOT inspection sticker from the limousine.

Hussain is charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.