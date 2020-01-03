Court dismisses parents’ appeal in Saratoga Co. student suicide case

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Appellate Court upheld a jury’s decision on Thursday that the South Glens Falls School District was not responsible for the death by suicide of a 13-year-old boy in 2015.

The parents of Jacobe Taras say they had no idea he was being bullied at school but claimed teachers knew about it – and did nothing to intervene.

Taras died by suicide in his family’s home in 2015.

“I just can’t deal with all of the bullying, being called gay, a-hole, being told to go kill myself,” his father said, reading from the suicide note his son Jacobe left behind.

Taras’ parents sued the South Glens Falls School District in 2018, but a jury eventually found against them, ruling the district was negligent in how it handled Taras’ bullying, but that their negligence was “not a substantial factor” in Taras’ death.

Taras’ parents appealed the decision, arguing there were inconsistencies with the jury’s verdict.

The appellate court upheld the finding of the jury in a 4-0 vote and dismissed the appeal.