Couple who helped track down kidnapping suspect in Springfield gets free car repairs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield couple, who used their car to help track down a kidnapping suspect on January 15, received their repaired car Tuesday at Balise in West Springfield.

Benny Correa and Amanda Disley followed the suspect in their black Cadillac Escalade, and ultimately, lead police to the suspect, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, and the safe return of the 11-year-old kidnapped girl.

Their vehicle sustained considerable damage to the undercarriage, suspension, brakes, shocks, and struts while following the suspect’s car. Balise Collision Repair immediately reached out to the couple to help.

“We knew right away we wanted to do something special for these two,” Brian Stone, Group Collision Director for Balise, said. “Every bit of additional work on their Escalade came from a place of pure gratitude, and we are thankful to the donors who stepped up to assist us in our efforts to deliver this vehicle in like-new condition. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The car received new front and rear bumpers, undercarriage suspension components, 22″ platinum wheels, tires, and a full custom matte black paint job.

The car’s dents, dings, rust, and rotted areas were also fixed or replaced. Before delivering the car to the couple, Balise Collision completed a full lube and oil change, and the car wash gave a full interior and exterior detail.

Correa told 22News he’s thankful for the repairs but more grateful the AMBER alert victim was found safe.

“This is nice,” he said. “I mean, this is really nice, but we didn’t do it for this. We didn’t expect this at all. We’re appreciative with all we got, and we love it. We do.”

The total estimate of work and donated supplies were between $20,000 and $25,000. The following companies donated to the repair:

Balise Wholesale Parts

Napa Auto Parts and LKQ Keystone donated parts

Autobody Supplies and Paint donated all the paint materials

Balise Riverdale Car Wash donated a complete interior and exterior detail

