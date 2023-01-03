QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A national preschool that introduces performing arts into learning to enhance whole child development, Building Kidz School, is opening a Luzerne Road location. This will be the school’s first location in New York State.

Co-owners Harvey and Leanne Roadcap of Saratoga welcomed Building Kidz first families in late

September. Leanne Roadcap worked for many years in Head Start but wanted children to experience a more arts-enriched preschool experience. “She wanted something different for preschoolers, and since I have a business background, we thought we have complementary skills to run a preschool.” When the Roadcaps learned about Building Kidz, which integrates traditional academics with dance, music, theater, and other performing arts programs, they knew they had found a good fit. Harvey comments, “There is a lot of the learning you would see in many preschools — colors, shapes, letters, numbers, days of the week,” he explained. “But there is art every day and, three to four days a week, there is a half-hour focused solely on music, dance, or theater.”

The school will also offer a range of experiences to help social emotional-learning, cognitive and physical development, communication and classroom capabilities. The Queensbury location has few spots available in its infant room but has ten openings in its toddler room and 15 in its pre-kindergarten room. “We are enrolling at a rapid pace,” Roadcap said. “Parents take a tour of the building and get a vibe about our energy and curriculum, which has been really fun and encouraging. It has been great to hear parents have such high praise for what we’re trying to do.” Each Building Kidz school dedicates 25 percent of its profits to nonprofit partnerships focused on improving the lives of underprivileged children in surrounding neighborhoods, all at no cost to parents or franchisees.