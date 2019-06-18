Couple credited for saving parasailer’s life

Kimberly Scheri and her boyfriend Carl Schilling were enjoying an outing on Lake George last Saturday. That’s when they saw a parasailer out in the distance disappear.

“I saw it before it hit the water, certainly going down, I looked away. Then I noticed it was gone, and that’s exactly when the radio chatter started,” Schilling said.

The couple thought they were going to help people who had fallen from their boat into the water, but it was much worse. When the two arrived, they found 23-year old Adrian Robels submerged under water.

“The young man, whose life jacket had kind of come up over his head, so he was sunken into the life jacket, and they were screaming, he’s under water, he’s under water,” Scheri said.

Kimberly, a nurse, and Carl, a fire fighter, are both CPR trained. They were able to get Robels into their boat, but they say it wasn’t easy to hoist him in because he was still locked into his equipment.

While Carl raced to shore, Kimberly and the captain of the parasailing boat did chest compression for nearly 15 minutes, where they were met by EMS workers. Robels was recently upgraded from critical to serious condition.

“If we had decided not to go to lunch or left five minutes later. If one thing had changed in that whole scenario, it would have been a very, I think, a very different outcome,” Scheri said.