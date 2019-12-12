County Waste fulfills Christmas Bike Promise for seventh year

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y (NEWS10) — One local business is partnering with several Capital Region charities to keep up with the demand of those in need this holiday season.

For some families, the price tag on a new bike may be a bit much. Not to mention, the assembly requirement that typically comes with it.

So in this season of giving, one local company is taking care of those Christmastime concerns for hundreds of Capital Region families.

“It’s a labor of love,” said Chris Morrill, the Division Controller of County Waste.

Starting at 9 a.m Wednesday, the elves at County Waste in Clifton Park were unboxing and assembling bike after bike. Between drivers, office employees and management, they had a full crew to get the job done.

“Coming back over lunch and trying to knock out as many as we can,” said Morrill.

Mark Ceresa, the Division Vice President of County Waste, says their efforts for the two-wheeled tradition started months ago and raised $15,000 dollars to purchase 300 bikes.

“Throughout the year we’ll do fundraisers and take employee contributions from our associates here at County Waste, and we also ask our vendor partners to contribute, and then those monies are matched dollar-for-dollar by County Waste,” said Ceresa.

This is the 7th annual Christmas Bike Promise event, and it’s grown tremendously over the years.

“First year we did 50 bikes. It grew to 75. Then up to 250 last year, and 300 this year,” said Ceresa.

They have quite the variety from Spider-Man to pretty pink bikes.

“Honestly, there are a lot of kids in need out there who are in need of their first bike, so we want to try to meet that demand and make sure every kid has that opportunity,” said Ceresa.

Next week, the 300 bikes and helmets will be distributed to six different charities across the Capital Region, and eventually end up under the Christmas tree of a child in need.