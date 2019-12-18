County Waste donates bikes to kids in need

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After assembling 300 bicycles for kids in need in the Capital Region, County Waste delivered an early Christmas present.

The bikes were dropped off at the Parsons Child and Family Center in Schenectady and the Troy Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday. The bikes were assembled earlier in the month by County Waste employees in Clifton Park.

The bikes, along with helmets, made for a great surprise for families who said they needed it after falling on hard times.

“It actually makes me very emotional because it’s hard for me to admit that this year’s been kind of rough for me financially, so giving it makes me feel a lot better that I’m able to provide some more things for my daughter, especially on Christmas,” Tammy Myers, of Schenectady, said.

This is the seventh year County Waste has been involved in the program, and in that time, they’ve bought, built, and donated more than 1,200 bikes.