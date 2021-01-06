County officials look for briefings before state announced mandates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criticism of how the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed is continuing, this time with county leaders. Some said the lack of communication with the governor’s office is undercutting public trust.

“There is a tremendous need for the state and health departments and all partners to be nimble with this. It has occurred with the beginning of this and we have adapted,” said Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.

Whalen is one of several leaders across New York State who said they learn of new orders and guidelines from the governor at the same time as the public.

“In an ideal world, yes, it would be very helpful to know about this in advance, and to be able to get all our ducks in row, so that we are able to answer questions and able to anticipate concerns,” Whalen said.

Whalen said the Capital Region is developing a well-oiled machine when it comes to communication between key players who will distribute the vaccine. Yet, unwarned changes in mandates leave leaders fielding questions they’re unable to answer.

“The lack of communication, and the mixed messaging, and the changing of the direction all undermine public confidence,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has been an open critic of how the governor’s handled the pandemic.

“We’re staggering out of the gate here. The reason for that is because the counties have been removed, largely from the process,” McLaughlin said.

NEWS10ABC reached out to the governor’s office for comment regarding county leader’s concerns but haven’t heard back.

“The fact that they’re changing on the fly on a day-to-day basis is absolute insanity,” McLaughlin said.

County officials said there’s not a timetable of the phased distribution of the vaccine or when it will come to the general public.