County approves Troy industrial roadway

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Relief from heavy, noisy traffic could be coming to people who live in parts of Troy.

The city is moving ahead with a plan to develop an industrial roadway to reduce speeding traffic and big trucks that have nowhere else to go.

The city has been working to acquire property along the Hudson River to build a new industrial parkway that would run from Main Street near the Menands Bridge up to Adams Street where it will then connect to River Street.

City leaders announced that they are now moving to the next phase of the project after getting approval from Rensselaer County to develop the connector road.

“Then we can move forward with the signing and the closing and giving the city the easements, and we did put a pretty strict time — well, not that strict — we give them 18 months to complete the road,” Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said.

The project travels along only 1.3 miles of road but is expected to bring congestion and noise relief to people living in the area.

