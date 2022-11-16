The countdown to the 75th running of the Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning is underway!

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The countdown to the 75th running of the Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning is underway. The Troy Turkey Trot is the nation’s 12th and the world’s 64th oldest road race.

The Troy Turkey Trot began in 1916 to support returning American service veterans. Today, the Turkey Trot still serves to provide support to those in need. While registering, participants are encouraged to make a donation to the event’s two charities, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York or Joseph’s House & Shelter, a Troy-based non-profit with a mission to prevent and alleviate homelessness. Event organizers are hoping to raise $20,000+ to support the two charities.

Registrations for the event are still open. Participants can choose between different distances and there are also virtual options for runners. Fees will increase after November 19. For more information, click here.