Countdown begins for 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re a few days away from the 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot, and the city is putting the final touches on the event.

Because the pandemic is still ongoing, there will be some different things happening. The packet pickup for the runners will be a drive-thru format at the Italian Community Center this weekend and then next Wednesday.

So far this year, more than $14,000 has been raised for the charities who will benefit from the event.

‘Hunger and homelessness should not be happening period in our community. But on Thanksgiving Day, I think we all feel to give a little bit more, to dig a little bit deeper.”

The two charities who are benefiting from the event are the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House.