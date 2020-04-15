Could drive-in movie theaters be deemed an essential business?

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While movie theaters are considered non-essential businesses and remain shutdown in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo said he would look into drive-in theaters after the question was raised during his press conference on Sunday.

Ed Caro, who owns the Malta Drive-In with his brother, couldn’t be more excited when he heard the news. If there wasn’t an executive order, he would have opened the drive-in two weeks ago.

Caro, along with other area drive-in owners, are in constant contact about ways they can re-open, if deemed essential, while following appropriate guidelines. From reducing the population of cars to half to texting customers when their snack bar order is ready for pick-up, he says they’ve discussed a lot of options he thinks can work.

Caro says he applied online for the drive-in to be deemed essential and is eagerly waiting awaiting a response.

According to the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association, New York state tops the list for having the most drive-in locations.

