Police: Corrections officer lied about firework incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a corrections officer for falsely reporting an incident.

On June 27, Ryan Lawson told police that someone opened his front door and threw a lit firework into his home. After an investigation, it was discovered that the firework was lit inside the house by a family member.

No one outside the home was involved.

Lawson was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident and will later appear in New Scotland Town Court.

LATEST STORIES