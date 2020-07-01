Police: Corrections officer lied about firework incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a corrections officer for falsely reporting an incident.
On June 27, Ryan Lawson told police that someone opened his front door and threw a lit firework into his home. After an investigation, it was discovered that the firework was lit inside the house by a family member.
No one outside the home was involved.
Lawson was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident and will later appear in New Scotland Town Court.
