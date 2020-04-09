Coronavirus update for Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional two COVID-19 related deaths in the county Thursday morning, bringing the total of deaths linked to the virus to 11.

The county is reporting 365 positive cases of the virus, that’s 35 more cases reported since Wednesday morning. Of those new 35 cases reported, 14 were positive results from the new COVID-19 testing site at UAlbany.

McCoy said there are 477 people under a mandatory quarantine and 50 under a precautionary quarantine. As of Thursday morning, 34 people are hospitalized due to the virus and 14 adults remain in intensive care.

County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said they were made aware of people in the county unable to test for coronavirus due to lack of access to a vehicle and that they are working with partners to ensure they have resources available to those in need.

You can watch the full press conference below: