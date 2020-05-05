Coronavirus testing to start May 7 at Rensselaer City Hall

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer has announced the first day of coronavirus testing in the city.
The testing site at Rensselaer City Hall will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. It is by appointment only through Whitney Young. No walk up appointments will be allowed.
The Common Council also said the city of less than 10,000 residents has around 20 confirmed cases of the virus.
