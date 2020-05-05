Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Coronavirus testing to start May 7 at Rensselaer City Hall

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Rensselaer has announced the first day of coronavirus testing in the city.

The testing site at Rensselaer City Hall will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7. It is by appointment only through Whitney Young. No walk up appointments will be allowed.

The Common Council also said the city of less than 10,000 residents has around 20 confirmed cases of the virus.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak