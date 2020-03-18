Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Coronavirus Response Live: businesses must cut internal workforce by 50%

Local
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo has been giving daily updates as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus. Wednesday he is mandating all businesses in the state cut their in-office workforce by 50%, he wants as many people as possible to work from home.

The Governor spoke on the latest numbers from the state, as of Wednesday morning there are more than 2,000 cases, nearly doubling from Tuesday.

We will continue to update you on the spread of the coronavirus and what is being done to fight the virus every week in a digital special.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak