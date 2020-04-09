Coronavirus pandemic impacting future educators

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Distance learning is also having an impact on future educators.

The same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed schools, Sage Colleges student, Lisa Kentris, was set to begin student teaching a fifth grade class at Van Rensselaer Elementary School. Instead, she had to adjust to online instruction and learn from her guiding teacher virtually.

“If you would’ve told me years ago that I would be student teaching during a global pandemic, then I probably would have laughed,” she said. “But it’s definitely reinstated that this is where I want to be and just being able to connect with the students from home has been really great and it just solidifies that I can’t wait to actually be back in the classroom.”

“It’s like kind of opened up into like a family connection,” she added. “We’re meeting family, animals that we wouldn’t be able to meet in a normal school day.”

Kentris said planning out a daily schedule and creating a checklist can help students stay focused. She is on track to receive her teaching certification in May. The state has revised the requirements and taken into account school closures.

LATEST STORIES: