Coronavirus impacts local tourism

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Concerns about COVID-19 has stalled some travelers plans to Hudson, which is a tourist hot spot. Because of fear generated due to the outbreak, travelers and the tourism industry have been affected.

“Most of our travel comes from the [New York City]. We had a couple of groups that ended up having a cancellation because of a travel ban,” said Wick Hotel Operations Manager Mario Trindade.

Trindade referred to two large groups of guests coming from overseas who were to crucial to filling rooms.

“This week, for example, we were scheduled to be up to 80 percent, at 85 [percent capacity]. We’re currently at about 35 percent [capacity],” he said.

Trindade said the hotel has forecast lower business for the next couple of months due to the virus outbreak.

“We’ve had other viruses in the past, a few years past, but none that’s affected the industry like it’s been lately,” he said.

Currently, the tourism industry is in the slow season. Trindade said they’ll have a better idea how much the coronavirus is impacting them in May.

