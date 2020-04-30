Coronavirus deaths double in Washington County update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials released an update on the coronavirus in Washington County.

Deaths from the coronavirus doubled in Washington County. The county reported six deaths Thursday, April 30, which is an increase from the three deaths that were reported on Wednesday.

In addition, the county now has 135 confirmed cases, an increase of 13, and the number of cases being investigated has also gone up to 208.

Currently, 65 people have recovered from the virus, and 662 cases are no longer being investigated by the county,

