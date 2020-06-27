Coronavirus cluster confirmed at local business

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business has experienced a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to Montgomery County Exec. Matthew Ossenfort, 38 cases of coronavirus were confirmed at Keymark Manufacturing. Thirty-five of those cases were Montgomery County residents.

While he called the cluster concerning, Ossenfort said everyone, including the employer, did their part to keep it under control.

Ossenfort wanted to remind everyone to stay cautious and vigilant while New York slowly returns to normal.

