Coronavirus cancels Pittsfield’s Fourth of July Parade after 100+ years

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Parade Committee has canceled the city’s annual Independence Day Parade, due to the coronavirus pandemic, says Peter Marchetti.

“At the end of the day, it is about maintaining the safety of the residents of Berkshire County winning out over taking a chance with a parade.”

Peter Marchetti
Pittsfield Parade Committee President

The parade is an area institution dating back over 100 years. “Each year we have a couple thousand people lining up in the assembly area for the parade, as well as thousands of spectators lining the parade route,” Marchetti says.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says, “I am confident that next year’s parade will be better than ever because we will come together to celebrate victory over Covid-19.”

Posters made to celebrate the star-spangled theme render Wahconah Park beneath a wash of fireworks. Because Pittsfield’s July Fourth posters are collectors’ items, the Parade Committee is trying to figure out how to release them to the public for free.

The Parade Committee will team up with PCTV to air archived parade footage starting July 3. According to PCTV, they will also create a “director’s cut of parade highlights,” that digs into its history and origins of the parade.

