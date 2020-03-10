Corinth Central School District staff member self-quarantined as a precaution

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A staff member at Corinth Central School District has been precautionarily self-quarantined, the district announced on its website Monday.

The school was told the staff member had been in the proximity of an individual diagnosed with the coronavirus by the Saratoga County Health Department. They said the staff member is showing no symptoms and has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Our District’s first responsibility is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of its students, staff, and community. The District is monitoring the situation, and following the guidance of our local, state and federal health departments,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Stratton. “The nature of the situation is fluid, and while no additional action is recommended at this time, we will continue to monitor this issue and follow any new guidance that may develop.”

The superintendent said the district is disinfecting the school and buses regularly and encourage sick people to stay home. They are also encouraging people to utilize basic hygiene practices.

LATEST STORIES: