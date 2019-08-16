Cops on Top: Officers take to Dunkin’ rooftops to benefit Special Olympics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local law enforcement took to the rooftops of local Dunkin’s Friday morning, all in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Community members are invited to visit the participating Dunkin’ restaurants to support the officers, visit with athletes and their families, and make donations to Special Olympics New York.

Dunkin’ is even giving out coupons for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a donation.

Come see us at Dunkin Donuts in Washington Avenue and help support Special Olympics NY!! #Albany Posted by Albany Police Department on Friday, August 16, 2019

Here are the participating locations:

1425 Washington Ave, Albany

749 Hoosick Street, Troy

1003 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

135 W. Campbell Road, Rotterdam

1900 Curry Road, Rotterdam

300 Wayto Road, Rotterdam

3045 Broadway, Rotterdam

2060 Western Ave, Guilderland

97 Troy Road, East Greenbush

1135 NY Route 29, Greenwich

92 Saratoga Street, Cohoes

365 Dix Avenue, Queensbury

509 State Route 67, Malta

194 Church Ave, Ballston Spa

266 Saratoga Road, Glenville

69 Main St., Wynantskill

The “Cops on Top” initiative has generated more than $50,000 since its inception in 2015.