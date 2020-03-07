Cop injured in Glenville chase; police search for suspect

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local officer was injured, and law enforcement is searching for a suspect after a police chase in Glenville Friday.

Police said they attempted to stop the suspect for speeding, but he never stopped. During a chase to stop the suspect, speeds reached 80 MPH.

The suspect drove down a dead end road, turned around, and hit the pursuing officer’s cruiser, police said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The suspect then crashed into a ditch and fled on foot.

Glenville police are currently working with New York State Police to locate the suspect. They also have a chopper in the air.

