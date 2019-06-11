Cooking with Chef Charli: Recipes from her kitchen

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday morning Ben Ryan caught up with Troy’s Master Chef contestant, Chef Charli Spiegel. The two cooked up several dishes inside her home kitchen. Below are all of the recipes, direct from Chef Charli, herself.

Fiesta Eggwich

Yield: 4 Sandwiches

Ingredients:

4 Slices of bread

¼ Cup Cream cheese

1 Avocado

1 Cup Arugula

1 Plum tomato

1 Jalapeno

4 Eggs (large)

TT Sriracha

TT Salt & Pepper

MOP:

1) Preheat oven to 400 degrees, on non-stick sheet tray toast bread in oven while it is pre-heating.

2) Thinly slice tomato and jalapeno, add salt and pepper to taste, and take bread out and put in oven for 10 minutes.

3) Lightly oil a non-stick pan, turn heat to medium and immediately add eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste. Let sit for about 4-5 minutes, upon returning you should have perfect sunny side eggs.

4) Take the tomato and jalapeno out of the oven and slice avocado (also do this last minute to avoid browning).

5) To assemble the open-faced sandwich first add a thin layer of cream cheese to toast, then add the tomato and jalapeno followed by the sliced avocado. Finally add the arugula and top it off with the egg. A little Sriracha on top for pizazz and the breakfast is ready!

Spicy Pork Spring Rolls

Yield: 16 Rolls

Ingredients:

1 Bag of round rice paper

½ Pound of spicy pork sausage

1 Cucumber

1 Carrot

1 Head romaine lettuce

2 Packets Sazon Goya

1 Bottle sweet chili saice

MOP:

1) Heat a pan to medium, add pork sausage, then add the two seasoning packets.

2) Cook for 10-15 minutes stirring frequently.

3) Once finished place in a different bowl to let cool.

4) Cut cucumbers into matchsticks and shred carrots using a cheese grater.

5) Cut romaine into 2 and half inch pieces.

6) Fill a bowl or pan with warm water.

7) Dip the rice paper in water (one at a time) for 15-20 seconds.

8) Once you feel they are pliable take out and place on a wet cutting board.

9) Fill the paper with the cucumber, carrot, romaine, and pork then fold burrito style (end closest to your body gets folded over the top, tuck the sides in, and roll over till all the filling is tucked inside)

10) Then give then some time to dry.

11) Finally, you can enjoy by dipping in the sweet chili sauce!

Linguini & Ravioli

Pasta Dough:

Yield: ½ Pound

Ingredients:

1 Cup AP flour

1 Cup semolina flour

2 Eggs (large)

4 Egg yolks

1 Tb Olive Oil

1 ts Salt

MOP:

1) Mix flours and pour in a pile on to clean surface.

2) Using your fingers form flour into a ring about 3 inches high.

3) In the center of the ring add the eggs and yolks. Gently whisk with a fork until all the yolks are popped.

4) Add the oil and salt into the center.

5) Slowly start to incorporate flour into mixture until it gets thick enough to not pour all over the table.

6) Using hands now keep kneading everything together (usually about 10 minutes).

7) Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 20 minutes.

8) The dough is ready!

Easy Vodka Sauce with a Kick

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tb Butter (unsalted)

2 Tb Hot cherry peppers, chopped small

1 Tb Vodka

1 Jar marinara sauce of choice

½ Cup heavy cream

2 Tb fresh basil, chiffonade

TT Salt & Pepper

MOP:

1) Heat a pan to medium, add butter, once melted add the hot cherry peppers.

2) When this starts bubbling deglaze pan with vodka.

3) After a minute add the jar of marinara sauce.

4) Let heat up then whisk in the heavy cream.

5) Add fresh basil, salt and pepper to taste then the sauce is done!

Easy Pesto Cream Sauce

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 Tb Butter (unsalted)

1 Tb AP flour

1 Cup heavy cream

½ Cup pesto of choice

TT Salt & Pepper

MOP:

1) Heat a pan to medium, add butter, once melted whisk in flour until sand like consistency.

2) Slowly whisk in heavy cream, should be a thick creamy sauce.

3) Fold in the pesto.

4) Add salt and pepper to taste then the sauce is ready!

Ravioli Filling

Ravioli filling can be anything you want! The wildest of filling will still probably taste awesome!

But in mine I used equal parts ground beef (80:20), spicy pork sausage and mozzarella cheese.

I have done it before with a butternut squash filling, wild mushroom filling, and even a minty lamb filling and it always turns out super tasty, so creativity is key!

Purple Lamb

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 Head purple cauliflower

3 Large red beets

8 Lamb lollipops

¼ Cup red wine (I like Marsala)

¼ Cup heavy cream

TT Montreal steak seasoning

TT Rubbed sage

TT Onion powder

TT Garlic powder

TT Salt & Pepper

TT Butter (unsalted)

MOP:

1) Preheat oven to 420 degrees.

2) Peel and cut beets into natural looks shapes.

3) Place beets on oiled sheet tray and cover with Montreal seasoning, salt and pepper.

4) Roast beets in oven until tender. Take out and set aside.

5) Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil.

6) Cut cauliflower into pieces (looks don’t matter since we are making it into a puree)

7) Add cauliflower to water and boil until tender.

8) Place the cauliflower, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and heavy cream into blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

9) Season lamb lollipops with rubbed sage, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

10) Heat a cast iron pan to a high heat.

11) Add a pad of butter to cast iron, once melted add lamb chops (be careful not to over crowd pan).

12) Cook lamb for 2-3 minutes each side (potentially longer depending on the thickness of the lamb). Then quickly deglaze pan with red wine.

13) Take them of the pan, place on cutting board and let rest for 5-10 minutes. (Lamb is best served at medium rare, leaning more towards rare, if you don’t like that then adjust cooking time for longer)

14) To assemble this plate using a spoon first put a dab of cauliflower puree and drag across the plate. Then place lamb chops one standing and one laying. Finally add the beets randomly in spots that look nice visually.

15) Now you have a very “upscale” homemade dinner!