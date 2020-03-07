Conviction upheld in Fulton County animal cruelty case

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An appellate court upheld the 2018 conviction of the man convicted of animal cruelty to more than a dozen mastiff dogs.

In April 2017, Bentley Valdez turned himself in after nine dogs were found dead and another 13 were found malnourished at a property on County Highway 104 in Stratford.

The Fulton County Appellate Court said the sentence of two years in jail for Valdez was not harsh and excessive.

LATEST STORIES: