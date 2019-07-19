Convicted killer apologizes to victim’s family, seeks youthful offender status

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Convicted killer Jah-Lah Vanderhorst apologized in Albany County Court for the 2011 stabbing death of Tyler Rhodes.

Rhodes was 17-years-old at the time of his death, and Vanderhorst was 16-years-old. Now, Vanderhorst is seeking youthful offender status and could see a reduced sentence.

Rhodes’ mother, Stacey Rhodes-Sofer reading a victim impact statement in court asking Judge Peter Lynch to deny the request and maintain the 25-year sentence.

Judge Lynch said he wanted to heard and observe all parties in court on Friday. He says he will issue a formal written decision after taking time to review the complex case. The hearing was continued to Monday at 9 a.m.