Convicted animal abusers sentenced to 60 days in jail

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy couple who pleaded guilty to abusing at least 100 animals have been sentenced to 60 days in jail, with three years probation.

It was a crowded court room Thursday morning, as David and Michelle Hempstead appeared in court. Michelle Hempstead apologized in court, saying she actually loves animals. That comment received a general scoff from those sitting in the courtroom.

Today, David and Michelle Hempstead were sentenced to 3 years probation and 60 days in Rensselaer County Jail after pleading guilty to 17 counts of animal abuse back in May. 100 animals were taken from their home. They can’t have animals for the next 30 years. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/NVo3DcnMP8 — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) August 1, 2019

The judge sentenced the Hempsteads to three years of probation, the first 60 days of which will be spend in the Rensselaer County Jail. The Hempsteads are now also prohibited from owning animals for the next 30 years.

The couple will also have to jointly pay $23,250.05 in restitution as well as a 5% surcharge. That money will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, The shelter spend approximately $120,000 to treat the abused animals, according to Matthew Haugh, Rensselaer County’s chief assistant district attorney.

The case dates back to December of 2018, when officers discovered at least 100 animals in their Campbell Ave. home. Many of the animals were found malnourished, injured and flea infested.

The Hempsteads pleaded guilty to 17 counts of animal abuse. Michelle Hempsted pleaded not guilty to charges she sold diseased animals. That case is still ongoing.

According to court documents, several of the dogs were sick, many suffering from dental disease, parasitic infections, and hair and skin problems.

Since being rescued, many of the animals have been adopted and their conditions have improved.

