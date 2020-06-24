Cumberland Farms raises money for disabled veterans

ALBANY (NEWS10) – For the rest of the month of June Cumberland farms will be holding a month long fundraiser to support the Disabled American Veterans organization.

Until June 31st, when checking out at Cumberland Farms stores customers will have the opportunity to donate to the DAV. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise a total of $250,000.

In addition to the fundraiser, Cumberland Farms locations will offer a free cup of coffee to service members and veterans.

