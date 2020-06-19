Contractor struck, seriously injured by broken light post in Queensbury

Local
Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man is in the hospital after being involved in an industrial accident in Warren County.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a contractor was struck by a metal light post at the Queensbury Town Campus.

Police said contractors were installing the light post when the top of the light broke and landed on top of one of the contractors.

Chris Olsen, 31, was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak