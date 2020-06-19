Contractor struck, seriously injured by broken light post in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Galway man is in the hospital after being involved in an industrial accident in Warren County.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a contractor was struck by a metal light post at the Queensbury Town Campus.

Police said contractors were installing the light post when the top of the light broke and landed on top of one of the contractors.

Chris Olsen, 31, was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.

