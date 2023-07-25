ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands of contaminated sites exist around the United States due to hazardous waste. These sites include manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills, and mining sites.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Superfunds were created so the EPA can clean up these sites. Those responsible for the contamination can either clean it up themselves or reimburse the government for the cleanup work. If there is no responsible party, Superfund allows the EPA to clean up the site themselves.

Since these are contaminated locations, there is a danger to human health and the environment, said the EPA. Each site is also given a hazard ranking based on the likelihood that a site has released or could release hazardous waste into the environment, the characteristics of the waste, and how it affects people.

Here’s where the Superfund sites are throughout the Capital Region, according to the EPA. You can view the full map of the Superfund sites around the United States on the EPA website.

New York

GE Moreau, Fort Edward Road in Moreau Hazard Ranking: 58.21

Johnstown City Landfill, West Fulton Street Ext in Johnstown Hazard Ranking: 48.36

Niagara Mohawk Power Corp, East Avenue and Excelsior Road in Saratoga Springs Hazard Ranking: 35.48

Hudson River PCBs, Saratoga, Rensselaer, and Washington Counties Hazard Ranking: 54.66

Malta Rocket Fuel Area, Plains Road in Malta Hazard Ranking: 33.62

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls Hazard Ranking: 50

Mercury Refining, Inc., Railroad Avenue in Colonie Hazard Ranking: 44.58

Dewey Loeffel Landfill, Mead Road in Nassau Hazard Ranking: 50

American Thermostat Co., Route 23B in South Cairo Hazard Ranking: 33.61



Vermont

Bennington Municipal Sanitary Landfill, Houghton Lane in Bennington Hazard Ranking: 49.07

Jard Company, Inc., Bowen Road in Bennington Hazard Ranking: 58.31

Tansitor Electronics, Inc., West Road in Bennington Hazard Ranking: 35.72

Burgess Brothers Landfill, Route 9 in Woodford Hazard Ranking: 52.58

Pownal Tannery, Route 346 in Pownal Hazard Ranking: 50



Massachusetts