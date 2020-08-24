Consulting firm chosen to conduct Albany Police racial bias audit

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Virginia consulting firm has been chosen to conduct a racial bias audit of the Albany Police Department. Chief City Auditor Dr. Dorcey Applyrs announced that CNA, based in Arlington, was chosen following an independent review of submitted proposals.

During the audit, the Albany Police Department’s internal operations, policies and procedures will be examined for racial biases and their impact on Albany residents, with a focus on black residents. Data on traffic stops, use of force and other police officer/civilian interactions will be collected and analyzed during the process.

Police compliance with existing police reforms, including; body-worn cameras, Right to Know Identification, and the Albany Civilian Police Review Board, will also be assessed.

“This racial bias audit led by Dr. Applyrs’ team, in addition to the City of Albany’s Police Reform
and Reinvention Collaborative that’s currently underway, will help us ensure we are
implementing the most effective, transparent, and unbiased community policing strategies
possible within the Albany Police Department.

I thank Dr. Applyrs and CNA for undertaking this audit and look forward to working with the Office of Audit & Control to review and implement recommendations that will help eliminate any disproportionate impacts of policing on communities of color.”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Albany

The final report will contain recommendations to eliminate racial bias in police deployments,
improve transparency, and expand on Albany’s community policing practices to promote better
community engagement.

The audit is part of the requirements local governments must meet under Governor Cuomo’s “State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” executive order, which was issued in June. Local government and police agencies who fail to comply with the order, risk losing state and federal funding.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga