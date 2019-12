SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction on a new Amazon warehouse in Schodack will go on as planned.

The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court has decided to rule against petitioners.

Petitioners argued that the town planning board failed to address numerous environmental concerns related to building the warehouse.

However, the Supreme Court found the planning board did actually take the necessary steps to address the concerns, including public meetings and multiple assessments.