Construction expected to start in 2019 in Bethlehem Central School District

Construction is expected to begin this year on the $32.2 million Bethlehem Central School District capital project approved by voters in 2016.

Superintendent Jody Monroe said the referendum will support building and site renovations, security upgrades, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work throughout the district. Approximately 53 percent of the project work will take place at the high school.

Two of the most anticipated projects, renovations of the Library Media Center and the auditorium at the high school, will begin in 2019.

“The new year is shaping up to be an exciting one here in Bethlehem,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “We recently received final approval from the State Education Department to move forward with our capital construction. We have been anxious to get started and are pleased to announce that work on our cornerstone projects at the high school will begin in early 2019.”

Monroe said the district’s facilities and operations staff have been working for more than three years on planning and design, in collaboration with architects, faculty and staff and community groups. They have established a tentative timeline for construction, and are currently working on preliminary plans to streamline any relocation and rescheduling that will be necessary during construction.

The tentative timeline for other projects at the high school include:

– Spring 2019-September 2019 – High school stadium renovation

– Spring 2019-Spring 2020 – High school baseball fields reconstruction and improvements

– March 2019-August 2019 – Upgrades to high school pool finishes

– June 15, 2019- October 31, 2019 – High school kitchen renovations.

– November 2019-January 2020 – High school Room D122 renovations (additional upgrades will take place in 2020)

– Fall 2019-Winter 2020 – High school bathroom renovations

– March 2020-August 2020 – High school pool mechanical improvements

– Ongoing – Installation of additional security cameras

– To Be Determined – High school D Wing windows

– To Be Determined – High school Main Office new rooftop HVAC Unit

– To Be Determined – Rooftop HVAC Unit

– To Be Determined – Asbestos abatement

Additional details will be posted to the district website as preparations get underway in January and February.

