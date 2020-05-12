Construction companies in Mohawk Valley getting back to work

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to three regions in New York to begin Phase One of reopening businesses. A construction company in Amsterdam is geared up and ready to get back to work as soon as Monday.

Gov. Cuomo announced Monday the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions have met all seven of the criteria he imposed for reopening.

These three regions can begin opening businesses for Phase One, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry and fishing.

“I think we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Daniel Roth, Director of Dan Vann Properties in Amsterdam.

Roth said the pandemic has been an uphill battle. He was forced to shut down in March, and then on Monday, he was told he could go back to work as soon as next week.

“We are going to go right back to work on Monday. We have a couple of jobs in the Sacandaga Lake area and we have another project here locally in the city of Amsterdam,” he said.

Roth said new precautions will be put in place.

“When it comes to working people’s homes, we let our clients or customers know if there is a precaution taking place,” he explained. “We want them to always feel comfortable, and if they feel uncomfortable having employees in the house, then we will put them on the list for a later date.”

Michael Delgallo, the owner of Delgallo Country Pools in Schenectady County, said he has the materials to build pools for customers in the Mohawk Region. Delgallo said he is still waiting for approval to go back to work in his own county.

“We will travel an hour or more from this central location to work. We will serve the Mohawk Region, depending how far away it is. I need to go back to work, and I would love to go service those customers,” he said.

Roth said he fortunately did not have to lay off any of his workers.

“So they are excited to get back to work. We are excited to have them back and start getting some revenue back into the company,” he said.

