Connecting families this holiday season: State Senator, AT&T partner with Cell Phones for Soldiers

(NEWS10) — AT&T and State Senator George Amedore are partnering with Cell Phones For Soldiers to make sure deployed soldiers can call home this holiday season.

Mobile devices will be collected through the 46th Senate District, which includes all of Greene and Montgomery Counties and portions of Albany and Schenectady Counties. The money from those recycled devices will be used to buy long distance calling cards for troops abroad and veterans here at home.

Amedore said long distance calls are often expensive, and this is a way to give back to those who sacrifice so much.

“The last time we did it, we collected over 1,300 hours of talk time for our men and women in the armed forces,” he said. “And they can spend time during Christmas, during the new year, during their holiday with their loved ones FaceTiming as well as talking on the telephone. So kudos to them; they deserve it.”

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national nonprofit that provides emergency funding and communication services to active-duty military members and veterans.

For more information on Cell Phones For Soldiers, visit the organization’s website here.