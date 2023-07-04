COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 7, the Connect Center for Youth is hosting its third annual Tacos for Life fundraiser. In addition to raising funds, the event provides the community and donors an opportunity to see the programming offered at the Connect Center.

Tacos for Life began as a way to provide kids the experinece of dinner/catering service at the end of culinary camp. In its first year, the event raised $3,000. Donations reached $10K in 2022. This year, the Center is aiming to raise $50K.

Guests can enjoy a night of music, games and the all-you-can-eat taco buffet. Pre-paid tickets are available online for $20. Guests may purchase tickets at the door for $25. All children 5 & under are free. The event will be held at 49 Johnston Ave in Cohoes.