Conn. man charged with Rape in Columbia Co.

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Connecticut man was arrested after he was accused of driving to Columbia County and raping an underage girl.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call for a suspicious vehicle shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Stockport.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Timothy Humphrey, Jr. and a girl under the age of 15 in the car. Deputies interviewed him and determined he was intoxicated and admitted to sexual activity taking place in the vehicle.

Humphrey, Jr. was charged with Rape in the Second Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, DWI, operating with a BAC greater than .08%, and parked in roadway.

He is due back in court on January 20.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim is asked to call police at 518-828-4316.