Congressman Tonko pushing for Defense Production Act

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, Congressman Paul Tonko is urging the federal government to invoke the Defense Production Act so that Capital Region healthcare workers can have the supplies they need in the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need that outreach to the various manufacturing groups out there, to the industries, saying it’s time to see this as a war situation where you transform your operations — your assembly operations — in a way that will produce respirators, and ventilators, and the essential personal protective equipment,” Tonko told NEWS10 ABC.

Congressman Tonko said he believes the overall effort has been insufficient and that it is time to aggressively help those who are the on the front lines battling the crisis.

LATEST STORIES: