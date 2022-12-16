SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs has announced its historic congress park carousel will be open and free to the public on Saturday, December 31. Take advantage of this opportunity as the carousel is usually closed during the winter months.

As an important and popular event for Saratoga, New Year’s Eve brings about residents to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. To add to the fun, Congress park will also feature a public ice skating rink. New Year’s Eve fireworks will light up the last night of 2022 at 6 p.m. from the top of the Lake Avenue side of the City Center parking garage. Check out the rest of the celebrations linked above and be sure to dress warm for the festive night.